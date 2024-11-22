Video: Vivian Dsena spotted offering Namaz inside Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Actor Vivian Dsena, one of the most-hyped and strong contestants in Bigg Boss 18, has remained a fan favorite since his entry into the house. He is known for his strategic gameplay and strong alliances.

Vivian is in grabbing the spotlight once again but this time for a viral video showcasing his religious side. A video clip showing Vivian offering Namaz inside BB 18 house has gone viral on Instagram and it has sparked reactions from fans.

The video, which features housemates Digvijay Rathee, Karanveer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar engaged in a casual conversation, shows Vivian in the background offering prayers.

Fans react.

The moment has left many viewers in awe, with some expressing admiration for his spiritual journey. However, a portion of the audience was taken aback and said that they got to know about Vivian’s conversion to Islam after seeing the video.

Ma Sha Allah 🤲



Vivian Dsena offering namaz inside the Bigg Boss house is truly inspiring. A reminder that faith and spirituality can thrive even amidst the chaos. 🌙✨ #VivianDsena #BB18 #SpiritualityInBiggBoss #VivianIsTheBoss #BiggBoss #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/maBPv0I2RB — Abul Kalam 🇮🇳 (@kalam0304) November 20, 2024

Vivian Dsena is doing wuzu even inside the Bigg Boss house. It was good to see that a person is performing namaz even inside Bigg Boss house.



Masha Allah @VivianDsena01 ..!!



KIND HEARTED VIVIAN#VivianDsena #BB18 #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/zK3UcyjJht — 𝓗𝓪𝓷𝓪 (@_hana_1116) October 27, 2024

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena embraced Islam in 2019, a decision he openly discussed during a candid conversation with housemates Shilpa Shirodkar and Arfeen Khan. Vivian addressed the speculations surrounding his conversion, stating, “I thought let me just give an article and clear everything up, otherwise, everyone will live in assumptions.”

In a previous interview with Bombay Times last year, Vivian spoke about the change in his life. “Nothing much has changed. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during Ramadan in 2019, and I find a lot of peace in praying five times a day. I hope this puts all the unsought speculations to rest,” he said.

The actor, who is married to Nouran Aly and is a father to their daughter, Layan. He also revealed that he has two step daughters.

Are you enjoying Vivian Dsena’s journey in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.