Video: Watching IPL while driving costs man his life in Telangana

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man in Jagtial district, Telangana, after a Thar vehicle fell into a well while its driver was reportedly watching the IPL final match on a mobile phone.

The accident took place at Morapelli in Jagtial Rural Mandal.

Driver lost attention to the road

According to information, three youths identified as Nivesh, Ashwin, and Arun were travelling in a Thar vehicle. During the journey, they were watching the IPL final match on their mobile phones.

While watching the match, the driver allegedly lost attention to the road. As a result, the vehicle went off course and crashed into a nearby well.

Arun, a resident of Jagtial who was driving the vehicle, drowned in the well and died. The other two youths, Nivesh and Ashwin, sustained injuries but managed to escape.

After receiving information about the accident, police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot. They carried out a rescue operation and worked for nearly two hours to pull out Arun’s body and recover the vehicle from the well.

A youth died after a Thar vehicle plunged into a well near Morapelli in Jagtial Rural Mandal. According to reports, three youths were allegedly watching the IPL final on their mobile phones while travelling when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a… pic.twitter.com/SxRjtTCTTy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

Victory celebrations turn chaotic

Meanwhile, celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory in the IPL finals turned chaotic not only in Hyderabad but also in Kurnool.

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In Hyderabad, police resorted to a mild lathicharge after a large number of RCB supporters gathered on roads and allegedly caused inconvenience to commuters and disrupted traffic movement.

In Kurnool, some fans allegedly caused damage to public property and disrupted traffic. A group of youths reportedly threw stones at a parked private bus.