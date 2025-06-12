Video: Water tanker bursts on Tollywood film set in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A water tanker used on a film set in Shamshabad burst on Wednesday, June 11 during the shooting of Tollywood actor Nikhil’s upcoming movie.

One of the crew members were injured in the mishap and was shifted to a hospital. A huge water tank, set up near Shamshabad for filming sea scenes, suddenly burst, flooding the entire location. The accident occurred on the sets of the movie titled “The Indian House”.

The tanker burst caused panic on the set and the shooting was temporarily suspended.

The production team is yet to release a statement regarding the accident.