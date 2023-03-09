Video: ‘Wear Bindi!’, Karnataka BJP MP scolds saleswoman

A video of an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka scolding a married woman for not wearing a Bindi has gone viral with many slamming the politician for his regressive comments.

In the video, BJP MP S Muniswamy from Kolar district had gone to inaugurate an exhibition and sales fair on the occasion of International Women’s Day, when he comes across a saleswoman selling sarees.

He sharply commented, “Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense.”

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't it? You have no common sense” Kolar BJP MP S Muniswamy shouts at a woman vendor for not applying a Bindi on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/i0cPHEnQhk — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 9, 2023

Twitteratis have condemned the MP’s remarks calling them orthodox.

Last Year: "No Bindi No Business" Campaign by the Sanghis on Social Media 2 years ago?



Today: Kolar BJP MP S Muniswamy scolds a woman vendor for not wearing Bindi on her forehead👇



Tomorrow: "Nari Shakti Bindi Law" by BJPpic.twitter.com/cqimogPcEA — Cataleya🛡️ (@catale7a) March 9, 2023

BJPRSS unleashes it’s regression on women.



Kolar MP, BJPRSS shouts at a woman vendor for not wearing a bindi.



If he likes bindis then he should wear, alle? Why force us?



pic.twitter.com/0hZ6w2l2Q2 — Mini Nair (@minicnair) March 9, 2023

#Karnataka #BJP MP Muniswamy shouts at a woman for not sporting Bindi- "Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, right? " @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/IlJ14pJT3T — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) March 9, 2023

Once you allow them to say, "wearing hijab not allowed", you lay the foundation for allowing them to say, "wear a bindi". https://t.co/A3C1bwfDp2 — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) March 9, 2023

Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he. You have no common sense" says this @BJP4India MP to a woman vendor. The audacity of this MP from Karnataka, the misogyny in his tone & sexist behaviour while talking to a woman and shaming her is infuriating pic.twitter.com/CzWo0RpPT6 — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) March 9, 2023

This BJP MP from Karnataka is strictly moral policing a lady vendor to wear a bindi first in the name of culture and tradition and in the same Karnatka Muslim girl students are deliberately not allowed to wear Hijab in school as a personal religious choice. Irony! https://t.co/lM64eeeMf0 — Talha Rashadi (@TalhaRashadi) March 9, 2023