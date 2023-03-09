Video: ‘Wear Bindi!’, Karnataka BJP MP scolds saleswoman

BJP MP S Muniswamy from Kolar district scolding a saleswoman for not wearing a Bindi

A video of an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka scolding a married woman for not wearing a Bindi has gone viral with many slamming the politician for his regressive comments.

In the video, BJP MP S Muniswamy from Kolar district had gone to inaugurate an exhibition and sales fair on the occasion of International Women’s Day, when he comes across a saleswoman selling sarees.

He sharply commented, “Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense.”

Twitteratis have condemned the MP’s remarks calling them orthodox.

