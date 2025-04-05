Video: Why did Mahesh Babu show his passport to media at Hyderabad airport?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu surprised fans at Rajiv Gandhi International airport here on Saturday. After busy days shooting his new movie SSMB29 with director SS Rajamouli, Mahesh was seen with his daughter Sitara. The best part? He happily showed his passport to the cameras and gave a big smile.

This was a fun reply to an old video where Rajamouli jokingly said he took Mahesh’s passport to stop him from going on trips. That video became viral. Now, Mahesh shows he has it back!

Maheh Babu jets off on a vacation with Family

Mahesh wore a casual outfit with sunglasses and looked cool and happy. He seemed ready for a fun holiday. Sitara was laughing beside him, making it a sweet dad-daughter moment.

There are talks that Mahesh and his family are going to visit his son Gautham, who is studying in another country. But the exact place is still not known.

About SSMB29?

SSMB29 is a big film with a huge budget. It’s Mahesh’s first movie with Rajamouli, who made hits like RRR and Baahubali. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

They already finished two shooting schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha. The film is planned to release in 2027 and will be one big movie, not two parts like some people guessed.

Fans are very happy to see Mahesh smiling and in vacation mode. The video of him showing his passport is going viral online. It’s a fun ending to the “passport story” that started as a joke between him and Rajamouli.