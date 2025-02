A newlywed woman in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh attended her Group 2 exam in her wedding attire on Sunday, February 23.

The woman is identified as Mamtha, she reportedly got married at 6 am in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Monkey causes nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka

A video of the woman preparing for the exam and entering the exam center has been shared on social media.