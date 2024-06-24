Video: Woman dies, 15 injured as Hyderabad to Chennai bus overturns on ORR

Hyderabad: In a road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR), a Hyderabad to Chennai bus overturned on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the bus hit a pole at ORR Narsingi.

Hyderabad to Chennai bus runs over road median

According to details of the accident, the bus that started from Patancheru and was heading towards Chennai via Vijayawada reached Narsingi ORR at around 9 pm.

At Narsingi ORR, the bus ran over the road median, hit a pole, and then overturned.

Following the accident, a woman identified as Mamatha fell from the bus onto the road and came under the vehicle.

Later, the Hyderabad to Chennai bus was lifted with the help of a crane, and her body was shifted to the mortuary.

Injured shifted to Hospital

In the accident, around 15 people were injured. They were administered first aid and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Following the accident, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the ORR as the Hyderabad to Chennai bus was lifted with crane.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the bus was speeding when the accident occurred. It is likely that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.