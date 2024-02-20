Video: Woman falls while boarding TSRTC bus in Hyderabad, escapes unhurt

She escaped unhurt. The bus, at that moment, had just begun moving but stopped at the nick of time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 11:36 am IST
Video: Woman boarding packed TSRTC bus falls while boarding, escapes unhurt
A woman passenger trying to board a packed TSRTC bus at the Lothkunta bus stop in Secunderabad cantonment falls down after losing balance.

Hyderabad: It was a lucky day for a woman who was trying to board a packed TSRTC bus at the Lothkunta bus stop in Secunderabad Cantonment when she suddenly lost her balance and fell, on Monday, February 19.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

However, she escaped unhurt.

The bus, at that moment, had just begun moving but stopped in the nick of time.

MS Education Academy

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Fellow passengers are heard screaming while some try to help her stand.

Ever since the inception of the Mahalakshmi scheme this year, which offers free travel to women and transgender passengers, there has been a tremendous increase, nearly 31%, in woman passengers, based on a recent survey by the Helping Hand Foundation, a city-based NGO, on January 5.

The percentage of women using TSRTC buses for their daily commute surged from 52% to 81% after the launch of the scheme.

On January 30, TSRTC announced the recruitment of 3,000 employees after the number of women passengers increased post the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Also Read
Managing director VC Sajjanar said the TSRTC also plans to recruit family members of employees who lost their lives while on duty

On February 15, to tackle the growing number of passengers, the TSRTC decided to change the seat arrangement to from ‘front-facing seats’ on either side of the aisle to metro-like side-facing seats to increase aisle space, making room for 25 extra passengers on a bus.

The Mahalakshmi Scheme is one of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party during the Assembly elections last year.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2024 11:36 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button