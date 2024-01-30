TSRTC to hire 3,000 more workers after Mahalaxmi scheme success

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to recruit 3,000 employees after the number of women passengers increased post the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

As of January 3, TSRTC had earned a record Rs 165.46 crore during 11 days of the Sankranti holidays from January 10 to 20. It catered to Rs 2.82 crore passengers during the period. It also plans to roll out 1325 diesel and 1050 electric buses respectively.

According to the officials, Rs 10 crore worth of zero tickets are being issued every day with an average of 27 lakh women travelling per day.

Managing director VC Sajjanar said the TSRTC plans to recruit family members of employees who lost their lives while on duty. As many as 813 families will receive the benefits.

Also Read Telangana: TSRTC boosts accident insurance for employees to Rs 1 cr

TSRTC had entered into an agreement with the Union Bank of India (UBI) to increase accident insurance for its employees from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This will benefit employees who become permanently disabled or die whikle on duty.

This accident insurance will come into effect on February 1.

On January 25, TSRTC released a job notification for various posts including drivers, conductors, traffic constables and mechanical supervisors.