Video: Woman hurls beer bottle at RTC bus in Hyderabad, throws snake on conductor

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a woman threw a snake at the woman conductor of a city RTC bus after throwing a beer bottle on the vehicle.

The incident occurred at Vidya Nagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The enraged woman resorted to the attack after the driver of the bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) did not stop.

When the driver moved ahead, the woman, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked the bus with a beer bottle, shattering the rear windscreen. When the driver stopped the bus and the woman conductor attempted to apprehend the woman, she threw a snake at her.

The bus belonging to the Dilsukhnagar Depot of TGSRTC was heading to LB Nagar from Secunderabad.

According to police, when the bus was taking a free left at the Vidya Nagar bus stop, a woman signalled the driver to stop the bus. When he did not stop, the woman got angry and threw a beer bottle, shattering the rear windscreen. The bus driver stopped the vehicle and the woman conductor got down and scolded the woman. When the conductor was trying to apprehend her, the woman suddenly pulled out a snake from her bag and threw it at the conductor.

— Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) August 8, 2024

As the conductor ran in panic to save herself, the snake fell to the ground and disappeared on the roadside. The incident led to a traffic jam in the busy area.

Curious passersby were seen trying to find the snake. Some of them were taking videos and photos on their mobile phones. TGSRTC officials lodged a complaint with Nallakunta Police Station.

Police picked up the woman and were questioning her. A police officer said they had registered a case and took up further investigation. Police were trying to find out why the accused was carrying a snake in the bag.