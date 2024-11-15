Video: Woman in halloween costume chased by dog in Delhi

A Delhi woman’s Halloween costume prank recently turned into a social media sensation after a surprising twist captured online attention.

Shaifali Nagpal, a makeup artist from Paschim Vihar, took Halloween festivities to the streets of Delhi, donning a spooky “ghost” costume that stirred up both amusement and discussion.

Her outfit, featuring a blood-splattered white dress and eerie contact lenses, became a hit when she shared the experience in a video on Instagram. The clip has amassed millions of views.

Nagpal’s costume was both detailed and realistic, with her makeup skills adding an extra dose of spookiness to her appearance. She took her ghostly look to a local park, surprising children and onlookers. Her eerie appearance prompted reactions from people who paused to take photos and videos of the unusual scene.

What started as a haunting prank soon turned into a lighthearted moment when a dog spotted her in the park and gave chase. This unexpected twist led to Nagpal’s iconic shout, “Kutta pad gaya mere peeche! (A dog is chasing me!),” which delighted viewers and added humor to the Delhi woman’s Halloween costume stunt.

Viral video sparks mixed reactions

The video quickly sparked reactions on social media, with users divided in their opinions.

While some applauded the creativity of the Delhi woman, including her Halloween costume, and found the dog’s reaction hilarious, others raised concerns about the potential impact on children who might be frightened by the sudden appearance of a “ghost” in a public area.