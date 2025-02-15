Video: Woman sends 100 pizzas to former boyfriend on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s, for some, is a day to celebrate love while for others it is a day to hark back to the one that got away. A 24-year-old woman from Gurugram decided to send her former boyfriend Valentine’s “gift” to remember for a lifetime by ordering him 100 pizzas but with a catch.

A video that is currently making rounds on social media claims Ayushi Rawat decided to take revenge on her former boyfriend by sending 100 pizzas to his house with cash on delivery.

pic.twitter.com/eGbIGH6zTM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 15, 2025

In the video, a delivery boy from a food delivery app Magicpin is seen carrying a stack of pizza boxes up a flight of stairs and eventually placing the stack among several others creating a hoard of pizza boxes out the former boyfriend’s front door.

Aghast and shocked at the sight, the former boyfriend Yash Sanghvi got into an argument with the delivery boy over the stunt.

While some X users lauded the prank with comments like “What a revenge, now pay for it buddy!” and “Sweet revenge with toppings”, others didn’t find any humour in the situation.

“Please kindly explain what’s so funny in this harassment. Would you be laughing like this if a man harassed his ex-girlfriend like this or advised her to call the police? Also, if you’re doing this as an ad campaign for some company please don’t. It’s sick” commented one user.

Others also took a critical stance saying “If he will not pay… it will lead to so much food wastage.” While another said “With her act, the company or the delivery partner will change rules for the COD orders. It impacts the customer ultimately.”

Some have even speculated the act being an elaborate marketing stunt. “Marketing tactics guys, chill” commented one user, while another questioned, “Which vendor takes 100 pizza orders for cash on delivery?”

The video has been reposted on the X page of the app Magicpin though without a caption, therefore claims of the stunt being staged by the company cannot be substantiated.