Video: Woman leaves husband, marries loan agent who visited home for repayments

Patna: A woman who was seeking freedom from an abusive marriage found love in a loan recovery agent who frequently visited her home for repayments.

Indra Kumari who is a resident of Jamui district in Bihar was married to Nakul Sharma in 2022.

However, her marital life turned into a nightmare as Nakul is an alcoholic. He used to reportedly physically and emotionally abuse her.

How relationship developed

One day, Indra met Pawan Kumar Yadav who is a loan recovery agent working for a finance company.

Their interactions which were initially professional gradually transformed into friendship and later into a romantic relationship.

Over five months, they kept their love affair a secret fearing backlash from their families and society.

On February 4, Indra and Pawan eloped to West Bengal’s Asansol. After spending a few days there, they returned to Jamui and tied the knot at a temple on February 11.

Their wedding was attended by several people. Soon after, a video of their ceremony surfaced online and quickly gained traction on social media.

Legal trouble

Though, Pawan’s family has welcomed Indra, her own family strongly opposes the union. They have filed an FIR against Pawan by accusing him of wrongdoing.

Fearing threats from Indra’s family and societal pressure, the couple has sought police protection. With legal battles ahead, they hope for a peaceful future together.