Video: Woman’s dead body taken on rikshaw in Andhra Pradesh

The private hospital authorities asked the family to move the body to the government hospital. The management pressed for it before the ambulance arrived.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th September 2025 2:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a woman’s dead body was pulled on a cycle rikshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Friday, September 12.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. A woman, identified Madhavi, died while being treated by doctors after she arrived at the private hospital in an unconscious state. The doctors confirmed that she was dead.

However, the private hospital authorities asked the family to move the body to the government hospital. The management pressed for it before the ambulance arrived. Madhavi’s family moved the body to the government hospital in a rickshaw.

Locals criticised the hospital for negligence. On August 18, a similar incident occurred in Telangana when a man’s body was taken to a hospital in a pushcart after the ambulance failed to arrive. The incident occurred in Narayanpet district.

The incident occurred in the Kosgi municipality’s Shivaji Chowk. A video circulating on social media shows two people pushing the cart with the deceased placed in it.

In 2023, a pregnant woman in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was carried on a cot for 20 km to reach a government hospital. Her family walked 20 km to reach Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre.

