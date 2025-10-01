Video: Women argue over Hindi, Kannada in Bengaluru metro

The video shows the women surrounded by a large crowd as they continue to publicly shout at each other. The incident spiralled after the woman speaking in Hindi said, “Aurat hai chief minister ki? (Are you the chief minister’s woman?)”

In Bengaluru’s Namma metro station, a heated argument broke out between two women over language, as one was fighting to speak in Hindi and the other in Kannada.

The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral, where a woman in a burqa is heard saying in Hindi, “Are you the chief minister? Chal nikal (Get lost).

In Bengaluru’s Namma metro station, a heated argument broke out between two women over language, as one was fighting to speak in Hindi and the other in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/q9HYwvSZAs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 1, 2025

While the other woman insists on speaking in Kannada, stating that “This is Karnataka, speak Kannada here.”

The video shows the women surrounded by a large crowd as they continue to publicly shout at each other. The incident spiralled after the woman speaking in Hindi said, “Aurat hai chief minister ki? (Are you the chief minister’s woman?)”

The incident has garnered massive attention online, with discourse revolving around “selective defence” as one user pointed out, “These so-called language warriors only roar when it’s a Hindu speaking Hindi, when a Muslim insists on Hindi, suddenly their outrage vanishes. Hypocrisy at its peak.”

Another X user commented, “Double standards often show up in language debates.”

“The identities are so messed up here that it doesn’t qualify for outrage and a hullabaloo by language warriors. Time & energy saved,” said one X user.