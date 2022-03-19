Video: Women steal six-day-old baby from hospital in Chittoor

Hyderabad: A six-day-old baby was abducted from the Chittoor government hospital on Friday by unidentified individuals.

#AndhraPradesh: Kidnap of a six-day-old baby from #Chittoor govt hospital. CCTV visuals show a woman carrying the infant in a bag and escaping from the hospital. @NewsMeter_In @CoreenaSuares2 @ChittoorPolice @chittoorgoap pic.twitter.com/IccVy12S4q — SriLakshmi Muttevi (@SriLakshmi_10) March 19, 2022

The baby was lying next to his mother in the maternity ward of the hospital when unidentified people took him away. The CCTV footage from the hospital shows three women exiting the building, with one of them holding a bag with the baby in it.

The mother expressed her suspicion about a woman who was in the bedroom with her before the abduction took place.

Upon learning this information, the police registered a case and started an investigation. So far, medical personnel, sanitation workers, and security personnel on duty in the ward were questioned.