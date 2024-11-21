Video: Young AP man dies of heart attack on stage during friend’s wedding

Hyderabad: A joyful occasion turned tragic when a man suffered a fatal heart attack on stage while presenting a wedding gift to his friend.

The incident occurred in Penumada village of Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as Vamsi, an employee of Amazon.

In the video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the group of friends is seen presenting a wedding gift to the groom. As the excited groom opens the gift, Vamsi extends his hands asking others in the group to support him.

Before the friends can comprehend the situation, Vamsi collapses on the stage. His friends rush him to the hospital where he is pronounced dead by the doctors.

Rising heart attacks among youngsters

Heart attacks among young people in India have become a growing concern in recent years. Reports indicate that nearly 25-30 percent of heart attack cases in India now involve individuals under 40 years of age, a stark increase compared to previous decades. Raising awareness and making lifestyle changes are key to addressing this crisis.