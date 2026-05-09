Mumbai: Fame often comes with admiration, attention and endless love from fans. But at times, that admiration can cross personal boundaries and leave celebrities in uncomfortable situations. A recent viral video allegedly involving Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has once again sparked conversations online about fan behaviour.

A shocking clip currently circulating on social media appears to show two young fans allegedly attempting to snatch Rohit Sharma’s wristwatch while he was seated inside his car. Although the exact location and timing of the incident remain unverified, the video has grabbed attention across platforms.

In the viral footage, the former Indian captain can be seen sitting in the back seat of his car, calmly acknowledging fans gathered around him. At first, the interaction seemed harmless, with Rohit waving and smiling at the crowd outside his vehicle.

However, the situation soon appeared to turn uncomfortable when two youngsters came extremely close to the car window.

The boys were seen trying to hold Rohit’s hand, while one of them allegedly attempted to remove the cricketer’s wristwatch. Reacting immediately, Rohit quickly pulled up the car window and firmly gestured for them to move away.

It is also being said that the luxury watch worn by Rohit in the video was a rare Rolex Daytona “Giraffe,” reportedly valued at nearly Rs 3.25 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the watch model or its price.

Rohit Sharma Fans tried to snatch his 3.25 Cr "Giraffe" watch from his wrist. And suddenly he close the mirror. pic.twitter.com/vMIQFxcdxt — Aman (@Proteinkohli) May 8, 2026

On the professional front, Rohit Sharma is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. After recently retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, the cricket icon is also preparing for a new chapter beyond the sport.

Interestingly, Sony Pictures Networks on Friday dropped a teaser hinting at Rohit’s entry into the entertainment world. While details about the project are still under wraps, the promo suggests that fans may soon see the cricket superstar in an all-new avatar beyond the cricket field.