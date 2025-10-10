Video: Youngsters erect ‘I Love Mohammed’ banner in Hyderabad, trigger row

Hyderabad: A video is going viral on social media wherein a group of youngsters claimed that they had erected an ‘I Love Mohammed’ banner on the Chandrayangutta flyover on Wednesday.

After the video went viral, some netizens started raising objections.

Heightened vigil over ‘I Love Mohammed’ banner in Hyderabad

Following the incident, senior police officials and intelligence teams have been asked to increase vigilance in order to prevent untoward incidents, DC reported.

In the video, the youngsters are seen challenging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to have it removed.

Although police have not received any complaint so far, netizens have reacted to it.

No Chief Ministers Mother in India should be abused this way, be it Revanth Reddy family or Yogi Adityanath family….



My request to @SajjanarVC sir immediately trace these self claimed terrorists in Hyderabad & put them behind the bars.@myogiadityanath @revanth_anumula pic.twitter.com/viNzDJxa6H — Advocate Neelam Bhargava Ram (@nbramllb) October 9, 2025

1324 booked, 38 held nationwide

Earlier, an Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) report states that 21 FIRs have been filed, naming 1,324 Muslims and leading to 38 arrests, following ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests that spread after a police crackdown in Kanpur’s Barawafat procession over banners carrying the slogan.

Uttar Pradesh registered 16 FIRs and more than 1,000 accused across districts, including Unnao with eight cases, 85 accused and five arrested; Kaushambi with 24 accused and three arrested; Baghpat with 150 accused and two arrested.

Also Read Two arrested with cocaine worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Hyderabad

In Uttarakhand, 401 people were booked, leading to seven arrests, while Gujarat recorded 88 accused with 17 arrests, and Baroda reported one case with one arrest. Maharashtra’s Byculla logged a single case with one person booked and arrested.

Now, the police in Hyderabad are vigilant over the video recorded in Old City.