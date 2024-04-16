Video:’Godi media go back’ chants disrupt Aaj Tak anchor’s show launch

Critics argue that "Godi Media" promotes political agendas, sensationalising news, and favoring specific narratives instead of offering unbiased reporting

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2024 10:41 pm IST

Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap reached Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for the launch of her show ‘Aaj Tak ka Helicopter Shot – Rajtilak’ on Sunday, April 14. During an interview, the crowd surrounded the news anchor and started chanting ‘Godi media go back’

‘Rajtilak’ show aimed to redefine election coverage in India and was planned to reach in 100 cities across the country.

Godi Media is a term used to describes the broadcasting of news that is in favour of the current Modi government. The critics argue that “Godi Media” promotes political agendas, sensationalising news, and favoring specific narratives instead of offering unbiased reporting.

