Video:’Godi media go back’ chants disrupt Aaj Tak anchor’s show launch

Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap reached Rishikesh in Uttarakhand for the launch of her show ‘Aaj Tak ka Helicopter Shot – Rajtilak’ on Sunday, April 14. During an interview, the crowd surrounded the news anchor and started chanting ‘Godi media go back’

‘Rajtilak’ show aimed to redefine election coverage in India and was planned to reach in 100 cities across the country.

Anjana Om Kashyap is doing a show by helicopter these days, she is going by helicopter to know the condition of the poor laborers and farmers of the country.



In Rishikesh the local public protested fiercely and raised slogans of 'Godi Media Go Back'

Godi Media is a term used to describes the broadcasting of news that is in favour of the current Modi government. The critics argue that “Godi Media” promotes political agendas, sensationalising news, and favoring specific narratives instead of offering unbiased reporting.