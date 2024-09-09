Videos show Typhoon Yagi’s destruction in Vietnam; 59 feared dead

Fifty-nine people are feared dead in the super typhoon Yahi in Vietnam amid landslides and floods, local media reported.
Among the victims were a newborn and a one-year-old boy who were killed in a landslide in the Hoang Lien Son mountains of northwest Vietnam. The bodies were discovered on Sunday, according to AFP news agency
The typhoon has been touted as Asia’s most powerful storm which started on September 7 disturbing neighbouring countries, China and Phillippines.
Several videos have emerged on X showing the destruction caused by Typhoon Hagi. In one video, a truck plunges into a river after the Phong Chau steel bridge near Hanoi collapses. The motorbike following the truck halted quickly.
In another, the intensity of the storm is visible after a group of hotel staff members in the Hainan province of China held the door against the strong winds.
In another video, two cars shield a motorbike from flying away into the wind.
On Monday, September 9, a passenger bus carrying 20 people was swept away by a landslide in mountainous Cao Bang province.
In Phu Tho province, a steel bridge carrying ten cars and trucks and two motorbikes fell into the Red River. Three people were rescued from the river while 13 are still missing.
Typhoon Yagi
Typhoon Yagi has caused widespread havoc disrupting power supplies and telecommunications across the country mostly in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong province.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted more rains and landslides noting a rainfall between 208mm and 433mm (8.2 inches to 17 inches) in several parts of the region over the past 24 hours.
The typhoon also damaged nearly 3,300 houses, and more than 120,000 hectares (296,500 acres) of crops in the north of the country, the authority said.