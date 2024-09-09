Videos show Typhoon Yagi’s destruction in Vietnam; 59 feared dead

Fifty-nine people are feared dead in the super typhoon Yahi in Vietnam amid landslides and floods, local media reported.

Among the victims were a newborn and a one-year-old boy who were killed in a landslide in the Hoang Lien Son mountains of northwest Vietnam. The bodies were discovered on Sunday, according to AFP news agency

The typhoon has been touted as Asia’s most powerful storm which started on September 7 disturbing neighbouring countries, China and Phillippines.

Several videos have emerged on X showing the destruction caused by Typhoon Hagi. In one video, a truck plunges into a river after the Phong Chau steel bridge near Hanoi collapses. The motorbike following the truck halted quickly.

Phong Chau Bridge near Hanoi dramatically collapsed due to high floodwaters as Typhoon Yagi lashed the country over the weekend.



Local media reported that at least ten vehicles fell into the water and that 13 people were reported missing

In another, the intensity of the storm is visible after a group of hotel staff members in the Hainan province of China held the door against the strong winds.

Typhoon Yagi in Hainan, China on Friday

Typhoon Yagi in Hainan, China on Friday

Devastating winds have hit Halong Bay in Vietnam's Quang Ninh Province as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall.

In another video, two cars shield a motorbike from flying away into the wind.

During the super typhoon Yagi in Vietnam, many car drivers drove very slowly to shield motorbikes and people from the strong wind (because the strong wind trapped them on the road or on the bridge, they could be blown away if they tried to move).

On Monday, September 9, a passenger bus carrying 20 people was swept away by a landslide in mountainous Cao Bang province.

In Phu Tho province, a steel bridge carrying ten cars and trucks and two motorbikes fell into the Red River. Three people were rescued from the river while 13 are still missing.

A bridge in Vietnam collapsed underneath vehicles during super typhoon Yagi. 10 cars and 2 scooters fell into the Red River.

Typhoon Yagi

Typhoon Yagi has caused widespread havoc disrupting power supplies and telecommunications across the country mostly in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong province.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted more rains and landslides noting a rainfall between 208mm and 433mm (8.2 inches to 17 inches) in several parts of the region over the past 24 hours.

The typhoon also damaged nearly 3,300 houses, and more than 120,000 hectares (296,500 acres) of crops in the north of the country, the authority said.