Vidya Balan remembers her ‘The Last Tenant’ co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Most natural actor’

As Vidya watched the movie recently, she could not help but admire the effortless and deeply natural screen presence of Irrfan Khan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:46 am IST
Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan from The Last Tenant
Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan from The Last Tenant

Mumbai: Vidya Balan and late Irrfan Khan’s “The Last Tenant” has finally reached the audience after 25 years.

As Vidya watched the movie recently, she could not help but admire the effortless and deeply natural screen presence of Irrfan Khan.

Putting her emotions into words, Vidya wrote on social media, “Watched The Last Tenant for the first time last night, since I shot for it 25 years ago. I shot for it and then, for some reason, it didn’t see the light of day. (sic)”

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The film also reminded Vidya of one of the most difficult phases of her career, when nothing seemed to go her way.

“This happened at a time when nothing I touched seemed to materialize. My first Malayalam film, Chakram, was shelved, following which I was replaced in almost a dozen films over a period of three years. To cut a long story short, like all the other things that didn’t work out at the time, I wanted to forget about it… so I did. I diligently shoved it under the carpet… until last week, when I received a text from director @sarthak_dasgupta informing me of its release on YouTube,” she went on to write.

Vidya further recalled how she was extremely excited to share the screen with Irrfan Khan, whom she considers one of the most natural actors of his time.

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“And then one vague memory popped up. I remembered calling my sister, @priyabalances, excitedly from the set to tell her that I was shooting with Irrfan Khan from Banegi Apni Baat . I thought he was the most natural actor then, and I felt the same way last night… never a false note or tone”, added Vidya.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actress also revealed that she regrets that she did not get to work more with Irrfan Khan, making her cherish “The Last Tenant” even more.

“And since Irrfan’s passing, I have rued the fact that a couple of films that would’ve had us play opposite each other didn’t materialize, for some reason or the other. But now I at least have The Last Tenant!! Thank you, sarthak_dasgupta…It took 25 years for our stars to align, my fellow Capricorn, #irrfankhan, but they did after all,” concluded the post.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 8th May 2026 10:46 am IST

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Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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