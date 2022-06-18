Vidyut Jammwal’s sweet gesture will leave you awestruck (Video)

Mumbai: Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal might seem like a tough cookie but he is in fact, a charming man with a heart of gold, and his recent gesture for a fan is proof enough.

During the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’, an action-packed thriller, the ‘Commando’ actor was spotted taking his female fan on a car ride.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Vidyut Jammawal can be seen posing near his luxurious car ‘Aston Martin DB 9’, when his female fan rushed toward him and expressed her feelings for him.

Vidyut thanked her politely, hugged her, and then offered her a ride in his car. For a moment, the girl couldn’t believe it, and then overcoming her shock, she stepped inside his car.

Since then the actor has been receiving applause from the audience for his kindness.

One fan commented ” Jammu ka dildaar proud of you #mevidyutjammwal ❤️❤️”. One user wrote, “Legend omg, I’m dead”.

On the professional front, Vidyut Jamwal was last seen in ‘Sanak’ and will soon be seen in ‘Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha’. The movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, and Danish Husain in primary roles. The film will hit the cinemas on July 8.