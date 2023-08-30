Vietnam welcomes 7.8 mn int’l tourists so far this year

Hanoi: Vietnam has welcomed more than 7.8 million international arrivals so far this year, 5.4 times higher than the number recorded during the same period last year, according to figures from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The figure is, however, 69.2 per cent of that before the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying

Most of the arrivals in the first eight months were from Asia, with around 76.5 per cent, followed by tourists from Europe and the Americas, data showed.

The top three markets for Vietnam’s tourism during the cited period are South Korea, China and the US.