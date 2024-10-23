Viewers from India, Pakistan slam Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum makers

Islamabad: Episode 30 and 31 of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, aired earlier this week, delivering emotional drama that kept fans glued to their screens.

The popular show, which enjoys a massive fan following in both Pakistan and India, showcased Mustafa’s dedication to his gaming career and his efforts to secure a good life for his wife, Sharjeena, and their unborn child. However, amidst all this, Sharjeena struggled with loneliness, craving Mustafa’s love and attention.

The promo for the upcoming episode has left many fans disappointed and upset. In the teaser, Sharjeena is shown unconscious in a hospital bed, with doctors giving Mustafa the dreaded “I’m sorry” when he pleads for her life.

The cliffhanger has fans speculating whether both Sharjeena and their unborn baby will meet a tragic end in the next episode.

Fans Slam the Show’s Direction

Viewers are now criticizing the makers for the show’s direction, expressing disappointment in the storyline. Many were hoping for a positive resolution to the couple’s struggles, but the promo suggests a possible tragic turn.

Fans argue that Sharjeena could have sought support from her parents instead of suffering alone while Mustafa was caught up in his career.

The online reactions show frustration, with fans slamming the script and expressing their disappointment in what they believe will be an unnecessary tragedy. With expectations for a happier ending dashed, many viewers feel let down by how Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is shaping up.

What are your thoughts on this turn of events? Comments below.