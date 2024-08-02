Viewers from India, Pakistan slam Radd makers, demand show’s end

Islamabad: The popular drama series Radd, which started with a bang and quickly became one of the most watched and trending dramas, has now stirred up a storm of discussions. Lead actors Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari, and Arsalan Naseer have received acclaim for their performances, but recent developments and the last couple of episodes have left viewers annoyed.

Fans are criticizing the makers of Radd for unnecessarily dragging the storyline, with many suggesting that it is high time for the series to conclude. The show, which airs twice a week, recently aired episodes 32 and 33, with episode 34 set to release next week.

The latest episode has left fans particularly disappointed. Popular Pakistani critic, Afia Blogs, shared a review expressing frustration: “Am I the only one or is #Radd very uninspiring now? Don’t have time to review it as such but can someone educate me as to who is Inaya? Have we heard of her before or is this a first mention?”

Viewers echoed similar sentiments. One fan commented, “I have stopped watching it since Zain got back in their lives. ARY’s dramas are always stretched unnecessarily till they get to a point where we all stop watching it. So fed up.” Another remarked, “Radd was one of my favorite dramas but unfortunately, they have destroyed it! The story makes no sense, and I don’t even feel like watching it anymore. As for Salar’s father: how can a father try to get his son killed? And for what reason? Money and property? It’s so unnatural and beyond stupid.”

A third fan added, “They should wrap it up decently while still some charm is left. The new angle of Anaya seems tiring.”

As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to know when the last episode will air. With mixed reactions and heightened expectations, all eyes are on the makers to deliver a satisfying conclusion to this much-discussed drama.

Penned by the talented Sanam Mehdi and expertly directed by Ahmed Bhatti, “Radd” is produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment.