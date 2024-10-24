Viewers slam Bigg Boss 18 makers, ask, ‘Is Colors so bankrupt’?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is nearing the completion of its third week, but fans are starting to express dissatisfaction with the show’s current direction. Hosted by Salman Khan, the season kicked off on October 6 with 18 contestants, but the departure of Gunaratna Sadavarte through a voluntary exit and the eviction of Hema Sharma in the second week has left 16 contestants competing for the win.

While the remaining housemates continue to entertain, viewers are growing frustrated with the show’s creative team. Many have taken to social media to criticize the lack of interesting and challenging tasks, accusing the makers of reducing the show’s appeal by focusing too much on food and ration.

One fan expressed their disappointment on X, writing, “Dear @BiggBoss, you are destroying the season once again by making the game all about food & ration. Give them tasks. Is @ColorsTV so bankrupt that they can’t give proper food to its reality show contestants?”

Another user added, “Seriously this is becoming a ratio show. Why don’t they give these guys a task and make them fight to become the time god so they can earn immunity?”

Several fans noted that in previous seasons, challenging tasks, such as the infamous torture tasks, would usually begin by the second week, but this season seems to be lagging behind. “Good lot of contestants but yet again everything is about one thing – this time ration. Usually, by the second week, torture tasks were introduced in pre-Season 14 Bigg Boss. Teams have already formed in the house, and they’re ready for the challenges,” wrote one disappointed viewer.

Five contestants are currently facing nomination for eviction this week: Nyrra Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena. With tensions rising and fan expectations building, all eyes are on who will leave the house next.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.