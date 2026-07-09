Mumbai: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are disappointed after the makers postponed the show’s premiere just days before its scheduled launch. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was earlier set to premiere on July 25. However, the makers have now announced that the show will instead debut on August 1, 2026, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors and JioHotstar.

Sharing a new promo on social media, the makers wrote, “Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, starting from 1st August, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM.”

Click here to watch the promo.

While the official reason for the delay has not been announced, a report by the Free Press Journal claims the postponement is linked to the ongoing TRP blackout, following the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s directive to suspend the release of television ratings until the revised Television Ratings Policy, 2026, is implemented.

The sudden change has left fans frustrated, with many questioning the makers on social media. Comments such as “What’s wrong with the makers?”, “We have been waiting for July 25, now Aug 1? Playing with the viewers,” and “Why postpone?” flooded the announcement post.

KKK 15 contestants and more

Filmed in Cape Town, the new season features contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat and Orhan Awatramani. With the premiere now pushed back, viewers will have to wait another week for the much-anticipated season.