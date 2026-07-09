Viewers slam Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 makers, know why

In the latest update, the makers have announced that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will instead debut on August 1, 2026

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are disappointed after the makers postponed the show’s premiere just days before its scheduled launch. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was earlier set to premiere on July 25. However, the makers have now announced that the show will instead debut on August 1, 2026, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors and JioHotstar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 new premiere date

Sharing a new promo on social media, the makers wrote, “Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, starting from 1st August, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM.”

Click here to watch the promo.

Subhan Bakery

While the official reason for the delay has not been announced, a report by the Free Press Journal claims the postponement is linked to the ongoing TRP blackout, following the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s directive to suspend the release of television ratings until the revised Television Ratings Policy, 2026, is implemented.

The sudden change has left fans frustrated, with many questioning the makers on social media. Comments such as “What’s wrong with the makers?”, “We have been waiting for July 25, now Aug 1? Playing with the viewers,” and “Why postpone?” flooded the announcement post.

KKK 15 contestants and more

Filmed in Cape Town, the new season features contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat and Orhan Awatramani. With the premiere now pushed back, viewers will have to wait another week for the much-anticipated season.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button