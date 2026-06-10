Viewers slam Pakistani drama Tere Bin makers: ‘Sharam where?’

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Tere Bin continues to rewrite history long after its finale. Starring Lollywood favourites Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, the romantic drama remains one of the most beloved and talked-about shows in recent years. From the sizzling chemistry between Murtasim and Meerub to its emotional storyline and memorable supporting characters, Tere Bin managed to strike a chord with audiences not just in Pakistan but across the globe.

Now, the drama has achieved yet another massive milestone. Tere Bin has officially become the first-ever Pakistani drama to cross 5 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-watched Pakistani serial in history.

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Celebrating the achievement, Har Pal Geo shared a special post on Instagram that read, “Your love made history! #TereBin becomes the first Pakistani drama to cross 5 billion+ views on YouTube, continuing to resonate with billions across the globe. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.”

While many fans rejoiced over the record-breaking success, a large section of viewers from both India and Pakistan used the opportunity to demand answers about the much-awaited Tere Bin 2.

Fans reaction

One frustrated fan commented, “Tere Bin became the first Pakistani drama to surpass 5 billion views yet you still haven’t even started filming Season 2? SHARAM WHERE????”

Another wrote sarcastically, “Season 2 agli zindagi mein ayega.”

A third fan expressed their impatience, saying, “Enough of making and breaking records. We’ve celebrated all the history… now bring that damn Season 2.”

Perhaps the strongest reaction came from a fan who criticised the makers and cast for their silence surrounding the sequel. The comment read, “Every time someone asked about #TereBin2, we got vague answers, false hope, or complete silence from @wahaj.official @yumnazaidiofficial. And now you act like none of it ever happened. Not a proper update, not an explanation, not even the basic courtesy of addressing the audience that made the project so successful in the first place. The most frustrating part isn’t even the delay… it’s the complete lack of transparency. If the project is cancelled, say it. If it’s delayed, say it. If plans have changed, say it. But pretending the questions don’t exist while expecting fans to keep supporting everything else is honestly disrespectful.”

About Tere Bin and Tere Bin 2 announcement

Tere Bin originally premiered on December 28, 2022, and concluded its highly successful first season on July 6, 2023. Shortly after the finale, producer Abdullah Kadwani announced that a second season was in the works. In December 2023, Tere Bin 2 was officially confirmed, with Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set to reprise their iconic roles.

However, despite the announcement and multiple assurances over the years, there has been no concrete update from the makers regarding the production status of the sequel, leaving fans increasingly disappointed.

According to industry buzz, the shooting for Tere Bin 2 is expected to begin by the end of June or sometime in July. However, in the absence of an official confirmation from the makers, fans remain cautiously hopeful.

#TereBin’s phenomenal journey comes to an end, setting milestones never witnessed before in the history of Pakistani entertainment. As we bid farewell to #TereBin, in response to the constant queries and enthusiasm from our incredible audience, we are thrilled to announce… pic.twitter.com/C4aTcnLFMT — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) July 6, 2023

For now, while Tere Bin continues to create history with its unmatched viewership numbers, audiences are waiting for just one announcement, the day Meerub and Murtasim finally return to their screens.