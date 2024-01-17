Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are living together in Hyderabad!

Mumbai: The alleged romance between South Indian actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has become the talk of the town, with fans buzzing about their rumored relationship. Recent events have intensified the speculations, especially after the duo was spotted vacationing together in Vietnam to ring in the New Year, sending fans into a frenzy with their shared photos from the exotic location.

Numerous rumors have been circulating about the couple possibly going public with their romance and even getting engaged next month. However, sources close to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have refuted these claims, denying any engagement plans and labeling the reports as false.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Twitter)

Despite the denial, a recent report from Hindustan Times has added fuel to the speculation, stating that the duo prefers to keep their relationship private. “They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints making people wonder about their bond,” a source told HT.

The source went on to reveal that Vijay and Rashmika are currently living together, content and happy with the way their relationship is progressing.

Relevant to mention here that Rashmika Mandanna recently celebrated Diwali at Vijay Deverakonda’s house in Hyderabad. The pair is frequently seen going on vacations together, further fueling the curiosity surrounding their relationship status.

As fans eagerly await any official confirmation, Vijay and Rashmika continue to keep the details of their alleged romance under wraps.