Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika spark buzz at Tollywood wedding

Hyderabad: The wedding of popular Tollywood fashion designer Shravya Varma, niece of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, was a grand affair. Shravya married badminton star Kidambi Srikanth in Hyderabad, with big celebrities attending to celebrate the couple. Photos and videos from the wedding, especially those featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, quickly went viral online.

Vijay and Rashmika Spark More Rumors

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were the center of attention at the wedding. Vijay arrived with his family, while Rashmika attended alone. The two have been rumored to be dating for years, although they call themselves close friends. However, their chemistry at the wedding keeps fans guessing. Images and videos of the two together from the event have added fuel to the ongoing relationship rumors.

Top Tollywood Stars Celebrate with Shravya

Many Tollywood celebrities joined the celebration. Actress Keerthy Suresh, a close friend of Shravya, attended and shared photos online. Directors Nag Ashwin and Vamshi Paidipally were also present, adding their blessings to the newlyweds.

Stars like Rashmika and Keerthy Suresh posted heartfelt wishes and photos from the event. Fans have filled social media with warm wishes for the newlyweds, celebrating this big moment for Shravya and Kidambi.