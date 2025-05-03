Vijay Devarakonda apologises for likening Pahalgam attack to tribe wars

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda on Saturday, May 3, issued an apology regarding his latest remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, where he stated that it was similar to the clashes involving tribal communities.

On May 1, Devarakonda attended the pre-release event of a Tamil movie starring actor Suriya Sivakumar as the chief guest. While interacting with fans, he allegedly said, “The attack by Pakistan is a senseless move. This attack is like the tribal wars from 500 years ago.”

This statement drew sharp criticism from leaders of the Tribal Joint Action Committee (JAC), who alleged that Deverkonda’s words were derogatory toward tribal communities. Soon, the SR Nagar police registered a complaint against the actor under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The actor issued a clarification apologising for his statements. “I wish to sincerely clarify: there is no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, whom I deeply respect and consider as an integral part of our country.”

“The word ‘tribe’ as I used it was meant in the historical and dictionary sense – referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organised into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification,” the statement further read.

“I have immense respect for tribal communities. It was never my aim to insult them,” Devarakonda concluded.

Pahalgam terror attack and aftermath

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people, including two international citizens, and injuring several others. Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. The area can be accessed either on foot or horseback.

Among the dead was a 26-year-old local Kashmiri pony walla who stood up to one of the terrorists and tried to snatch away his gun.

Tensions rose between India and Pakistan, leading to a series of diplomatic restrictions from both sides.

While India announced the closure of the Attari-Wahag border checkpost, visa cancellations, the expulsion of several Pakistani personnel from India, a ban on the direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan and the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suspended the Simla Agreement, expelled Indian military diplomats, and slashed Indian High Commission staff. Visas under the SAARC scheme were cancelled (except for Sikh pilgrims), and Indian nationals were ordered to leave within 48 hours. Pakistan also closed its airspace to Indian airlines, halted all trade and transit, and shut the Wagah border.



