Vijay Devarakonda set for a new high octane thriller with Dil Raju

Hyderabad: Vijay Devarakonda, the heartthrob of the South Indian film industry, continues to capture hearts and headlines with his dynamic performances and intriguing choice of roles. After his last family drama “The Family Star,” directed by Parasuram and featuring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, Devarakonda is all set to embark on a thrilling new cinematic journey.

The latest buzz surrounding the talented actor revolves around his collaboration with director Ravi Kiran Kola for an upcoming rural, high-octane action drama. Produced by none other than the stalwart Dil Raju, this film promises to be a rollercoaster ride of adrenaline-pumping action and riveting drama.

Director Ravi Kiran Kola recently took to social media to share his excitement about the project, posting a picture with Vijay Devarakonda and expressing his anticipation for what’s to come.

It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda 🔥🤗. Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu 🤗🤗.#SVC59



With such enthusiasm from the director and the backing of a seasoned producer like Dil Raju, expectations are sky-high for this upcoming venture.

While further details about the film are yet to be unveiled by the makers, the prospect of Vijay Devarakonda delving into the realm of rural action cinema is undoubtedly intriguing. Known for his versatility and ability to breathe life into diverse characters, Devarakonda’s portrayal in this new avatar is bound to be nothing short of captivating.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding his next project, Vijay Devarakonda is currently engrossed in the shooting of his tentatively titled ‘VD 12’. Under the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri, acclaimed for his work in “Jersey,” this film features Sreeleela as the female lead and has recently commenced filming. With ‘VD 12’ already generating excitement amongst fans, it serves as a testament to Devarakonda’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality entertainment.