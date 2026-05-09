Watch: Rashmika, Vijay greet fans outside Hyderabad home on actor’s birthday

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday in the sweetest way possible by coming out of his Hyderabad residence and greeting fans who gathered outside to wish him. The actor was seen smiling, waving at fans, and spending a few special moments with his family on the balcony.

Fans were excited to see Vijay alongside his mother and actress-wife Rashmika Mandanna. The heartwarming visuals are now going viral across social media platforms, with many calling it one of the most wholesome celebrity birthday moments of the year.

Vijay Deverakonda waves at fans from balcony

Dressed in a bright orange T-shirt, Vijay looked cheerful as he acknowledged the crowd waiting outside his home since morning. Videos and screenshots from the celebration quickly spread online, showing the actor interacting warmly with fans and thanking them for their love.

His mother was also seen standing beside him, smiling at the crowd, while Rashmika happily joined the family moment. Fans online praised the trio and flooded social media with birthday wishes for the actor.

The actor has always shared a strong bond with his fans. From replying to them on social media to organizing special initiatives through the Deverakonda Foundation, Vijay often wins hearts with his humble nature.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also making headlines for his upcoming big-budget pan-India projects, including Ranabali and Rowdy Janardhan. The actor continues to enjoy strong craze among audiences despite changing box office trends.