Vijay Deverakonda: Dhurandhar songs rule gyms across South India

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are gearing up for the release of Ranabaali, recently opened up about the Hindi music they enjoy. When asked which Hindi songs are played the most in the South, Vijay revealed that tracks from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar are played on repeat at gyms across South India.

Vijay admitted that he could not remember the exact song names at the moment and asked the host to hum the tracks for him. He also mentioned that he listens to a lot of independent music. His comment highlights how the music and overall impact of Dhurandhar have travelled beyond the Hindi-speaking markets and found an audience across the country.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, with the actor winning immense appreciation for his performances as Hamza and Jaskirat. Hailed as a generational performer, Ranveer has once again showcased the range and intensity that have made him the most celebrated actors of his generation.

The fact that Dhurandhar‘s music continues to be played at gyms in South India even after months of its release, further reflects the pan-India popularity and reach that Ranveer Singh commands. From his characters and performances to the film’s music and dialogues, the Hamza phenomenon has clearly travelled beyond language and regional boundaries.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer also became the founder of the ₹1,000 crore Hindi net club, adding another major milestone to his career and the franchise’s record-breaking run.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Ranabaali. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, will be seen in Pralay, where he will not only headline the film but also mark his debut as a producer.