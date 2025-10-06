Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in road accident

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s car met with a minor accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Monday, police said, adding that he escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the birthplace of the late spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

According to police, Deverakonda’s car and another four-wheeler grazed each other, causing minor damage to his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

After the accident, the actor stepped out of his vehicle and boarded a friend’s car to continue his journey to Hyderabad.

He was accompanied by friends.

The driver of Deverakonda’s car lodged a complaint with the police on Monday evening, following which a case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the other vehicle.

Deverakonda’s recent films include ‘Kingdom’ and a cameo role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.