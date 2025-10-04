Hyderabad: Tollywood’s adorable pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who won hearts with hits like Geetha Govindamand Dear Comrade, have finally taken their relationship to the next level. After years of speculation about their love story, reports confirm that the duo recently got engaged in a private ceremony with close family. Vijay’s team confirmed the news and also revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Rashmika: Back-to-Back Blockbusters

Rashmika Mandanna, known as the “National Crush of India,” has been unstoppable in her career. From her debut in Kirik Party to her Bollywood breakthrough with Goodbye, she has balanced South Indian and Hindi films effortlessly. Recently seen in Kuberaa, Rashmika will next appear in Thamma, Cocktail 2, The Girlfriend, and Mysaa. With a growing fanbase and a string of big projects, she is at the peak of her stardom.

Who is Richer?

Rashmika’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at Rs. 66 crore, making her one of the top-earning actresses in India. Vijay, on the other hand, has a net worth of around Rs. 50-70 crore from films, endorsements, and business ventures.

So, considering their net worth, they might be roughly equal in wealth. Together, their combined net worth stands at an impressive Rs. 120-136 crore, making them one of the wealthiest young couples in Tollywood.

Tollywood actors Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika

There is also possibility that, with her strong Bollywood presence and multiple projects lined up, Rashmika could slightly lead in financial power, while Vijay continues to expand his empire through cinema and brand ventures.

Vijay’s Versatile Journey

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, was most recently seen in Kingdom. Apart from films, he is also a successful entrepreneur, running his fashion label “Rowdy Wear” and owning a volleyball team. Known for his luxurious lifestyle, Vijay resides in a Rs 15 crore Hyderabad mansion and owns a collection of premium cars.