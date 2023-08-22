Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna say NO to work together?

Hyderabad: Pan-India stars Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most adorable on-screen pairs that the audience loves seeing together. They often make headlines for their rumoured relationship and they are frequently spotted together fueling the dating speculations. The duo has appeared in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade which are still adored by all of their devoted followers.

One question that has been popping up among Vijay and Rashmika’s fans for quite some time now is, ‘Why aren’t these two signing any movies together?’. Everyone is wondering when they will be able to see this stunning couple on screen again.

According to the latest report in GreatAndhra, the duo is intentionally avoiding working together. The possible reason could be their constant dating rumours and they might be just avoiding coming under scanner unnecessarily.

Vijay Deverakonda was questioned about the same during one of the promotional events of Kushi recently. As per the same report, when he was asked about teaming up with Rashmika again on screen the Kushi actor responded, expressing his willingness to collaborate with her again.

However, he mentioned that directors are not currently considering casting both of them in the same project. But he did not reveal the reason. Now that actor has indicated his desire to work with Rashmika, we might get to see both of them in a movie together soon.

On the work front, Rashmika’s next film appearance will be in Pushpa 2 and Animal. While Vijay Deverakonda is prepping up for his Tollywood Kushi release.