Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna watch movie at Prasads Imax

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrobs Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made a stunning appearance at the special premiere of ‘Baby’, the latest film by Vijay’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. The event took place at the iconic Prasads Imax in Hyderabad and the rumoured couple’s presence created a frenzy among their fans and media alike.

As news of their attendance spread, fans quickly flocked to the venue in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. Several pictures and videos of the stars visiting the theatre are going viral on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly shares very close bond with Vijay Deverakonda and his entire family. Her presence at the “Baby” premiere is a testament to her deep bond with Vijay, his brother Anand.

Speaking about Vijay and Rashmika, the actors are rumoured to be dating for several years now. The speculated lovebirds are often spotted together, from gyms to date nights, parties and more, adding more fuel to their relationship rumours, although they stated to be ‘just friends’ multiple times.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has Kushi with Samantha and Rashmika Mandanna has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.