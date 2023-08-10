Vijay Deverakonda talks about marriage plans and ideal life partner

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, Tollywood‘s heartthrob, has left an indelible mark on the industry with his iconic roles. The Geetha Govindam actor has frequently piqued fans’ interest in his personal life, especially his rumoured relationship with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Deverakonda is warming up to the idea of marriage, as evidenced by his comments during the promotion of his upcoming film, Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In a candid conversation at an event, Vijay expressed his evolving stance on marriage. He stated, “I need to get married some time soon. It is around the corner. I am not scared, and comfortable with the idea now. Before, marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it.” The actor’s perspective has shifted over time as a result of attending his friends’ weddings and finding joy in their unions.

Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed that he is actively looking for a suitable life partner. He stressed that when he finds the right match, he will enter into matrimony. His newfound comfort with the concept stems from witnessing the marital bliss of his friends, a chapter he believes everyone should go through. “I am open now seeing my friends getting married and I am enjoying it. That’s the chapter in life that everyone should experience. I hope to enjoy a married life. I am finding partners for a while and I am not ready for marriage… may be in a couple of years.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s openness about his changing views on marriage reflects his maturation as a person. As fans anticipate his future endeavors on and off-screen, one thing is certain: Vijay is embracing the idea of marriage with renewed zeal, marking a significant chapter in his life’s narrative.