Vijay Deverakonda’s team issues statement on illegal betting app case

Hyderabad: A day after Hyderabad police registered a case against actor Vijay Deverakonda for allegedly promoting online betting apps, the actor’s PR team issued a statement on Thursday, March 20 denying involvement in illegal betting apps.

They clarified that Vijay Deverakonda’s endorsement contract ended in 2023 and that he only associated with recognised skill-based gaming platforms, not games of chance.

According to the statement issued, Deverakonda had signed a contract with a company solely to promote skill-based gaming platforms in regions where they are legally permitted. His legal team ensured compliance before entering into the agreement.

The PR team emphasized that the Supreme Court of India has repeatedly distinguished skill-based games like rummy from gambling, ruling that they require skill rather than chance, making them legally permissible.

“Vijay Deverakonda’s legal team and agencies carefully review all associations before signing any agreements. His endorsement with A23, a skill-based gaming platform, was legally vetted, and his contract ended in 2023,” the statement read.

Vijay Deverakonda, influencers booked for promoting betting apps

On Thursday, March 20, the Miyapur police booked several Tollywood actors and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting apps.

The accused were booked under section 318(4), 112 r/w 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS), 3, 3(A), 4 (Telangana State Gambling Act) TSGA, and 66 D of the Information Technology ITA 2000.

Actors booked for the promotion of betting apps include Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal and 19 other social media influencers. Social media influencers booked include Ananya, Sreemukhi, Siri Hanumanthu, Shyamala, Varshini, Shobha, Neha, Pandu, Padmavathi, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Sunny Yadav, Tasty Teja and Ritu.

Previously, the Hyderabad police booked 11 individuals, including Kiran Goud, a constable assigned to the Habeeb Nagar police station. The action follows a complaint from activist Vinay Vangala, who highlighted the harmful impact of these apps on young people and families.

The influencers named in the case include notable personalities such as Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Shyamala, and Rithu Chowdhary. They are accused of using their platforms to promote online gambling, which has been linked to significant financial losses among users and even tragic incidents of suicide among youths in Telangana.









