Vijay Deverakonda to gift Rs 1L cheques to 100 families

To commemorate this significant achievement, the film's team held a grand event in Vizag on Monday

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is on cloud nine after the rousing success of his latest romantic drama, Kushi. The film grossed more than Rs 50 crores in its first weekend and has already broken even in the United States. To commemorate this significant achievement, the film’s team held a grand event in Vizag on Monday.

Vijay Deverakonda once again demonstrated his generous spirit during the successful event. He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore 100 deserving ‘Devera Families.’ He said he will be donating Rs 1 lakh to each family. Vijay stated in his speech, “For me, the true success lies in offering this small financial assistance to my ‘Devera Families,’ using the earnings from Kushi.”

In addition, Vijay announced plans to create a form on his social media platforms, which will be available on Tuesday, to handpick the 100 families. He plans to distribute the funds within a week.

On the work front, the actor has will be next seen in VD 12 starring Sreeleela in the female lead role.

