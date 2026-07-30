Hyderabad: Every superstar has a beginning, and for Vijay Deverakonda, that journey started with a simple video recorded on the very first day of Pelli Choopulu. A decade later, as the cult romantic comedy completes 10 years, the nostalgic clip has resurfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the actor before fame found him.

Shared by producer Suresh Kondeti on Instagram, the throwback video shows a young Vijay Deverakonda arriving at the film’s shooting location with excitement and hope. Standing outside the set, he says, “Today is Day 1. This is the location behind me. The makers said the first shot will be taken at sharp 7. It is 6.30 now, and no one is here yet.” The candid moment captures the actor’s enthusiasm as he prepared to begin what would become a life-changing film.

The video has struck an emotional chord with fans, many of whom reflected on Vijay’s incredible rise over the last decade. Dressed in a simple shirt with an unassuming appearance, the actor looks like any ordinary youngster chasing a dream. One fan commented, “Your hard work brought you to where you are now. You deserve all the success.”

Released in 2016, Pelli Choopulu, directed by Tharun Bhascker, became a hit and introduced audiences to Vijay Deverakonda’s effortless screen presence. The film not only won critical acclaim but also laid the foundation for his successful career.

Over the years, Vijay cemented his place among Telugu cinema’s biggest stars with films such as Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwaala, Kushi, Family Star and Kingdom. His popularity has expanded beyond Telugu cinema, making him one of the industry’s most recognised pan-India actors.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in the pan-India period action drama Ranabaali, followed by the mass action entertainer Rowdy Janardhana.