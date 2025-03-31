Vijay Sethupathi to star in pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh

Chennai: Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is all set to collaborate with celebrated Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a high-octane pan-India film.

The yet-to-be-titled project was officially announced on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The film is scheduled to go on floors in June and promises to offer an experience like never before.

Known for his flair for crafting distinctive characters and compelling narratives, Puri Jagannadh will be presenting Vijay Sethupathi in a role that is said to be completely new for the versatile actor. This ambitious venture will be produced on a grand scale by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

The makers describe it as a cinematic extravaganza, bringing together Puri’s dynamic storytelling style and Sethupathi’s magnetic screen presence. The project gains further intrigue with Puri having penned a unique script that showcases a side of Vijay Sethupathi never seen before.

The announcement of the film project radiates the excitement and synergy between Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur as they come together to bring this dream project to life. The film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi — ensuring a wide pan-India reach.