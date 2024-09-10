Vijay Sethupati’s TOTAL reported salary for Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Chennai: As the excitement for new seasons of Bigg Boss sweeps across India, the Tamil version is making waves with the announcement of its eighth season, set to premiere in the first week of October on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar. This season marks a significant change as popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi takes over hosting duties from veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who recently announced his retirement from the show.

The announcement of Vijay Sethupathi as the new host was made through a special teaser, which has already created a buzz among fans. Known for his versatility and down-to-earth charm, Sethupathi’s entry has brought fresh excitement to the show. However, what’s been capturing even more attention is the speculation around his remuneration for hosting the reality show.

Vijay Sethupathi Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Salary

Last season, Kamal Haasan was reportedly paid a staggering Rs 130 crore for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 7. As fans eagerly await Season 8, buzz in the industry has it that Vijay Sethupathi’s remuneration for this season stands at Rs 60 crore. While this figure is significantly lower than Haasan’s, it is still considered a massive amount, especially given that Sethupathi will only appear during weekend episodes over the course of the 100-day show.

His salary is a little less than half of what Kamal Haasan was paid, leading to widespread discussions in Kollywood circles.

Despite the differences in pay, fans are excited to see how Vijay Sethupathi will bring his own unique style and energy to the show. Bigg Boss Tamil has always been known for its high-voltage drama, intense fights, and unexpected twists, and with Sethupathi at the helm, the expectations are sky-high.

Viewers are gearing up for their daily dose of entertainment and suspense as Bigg Boss Tamil 8 prepares to return to TV screens with a bang.