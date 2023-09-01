Vijay Varma gets angry at photographer when asked about vacation with Tamannaah

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma, who recently shared the screen with the actress and his partner, Tamannaah Bhatia in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, looked visibly uncomfortable and annoyed at the paparazzi after his return from vacation in Maldives.

As the actor walked towards his car from the arrival section of the Mumbai airport, he was all smiles as he posed and interacted with the paparazzi until one of the photographers asked him: “Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho”, in a now viral video.

This made the ‘Gully Boy’ actor upset as his expressions changed in a heartbeat. He went onto school the photographer and told politely: “Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte (You cannot talk like this).”

Earlier, Tamannaah too was spotted leaving the airport. Several photos and videos of the actors from the airport have flooded the social media.

On August 26, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation together. However, the couple arrived separately.

Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay during one of her interviews and called him her ‘happy place’. Vijay also stated later that though he does not want to hide anything from the public, he wants the audience to notice and discuss about his work and not his personal life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Tamannaah can be seen in the recently released crime-thriller series ‘Aakhri Sach’ and the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’. Vijay has another streaming film ‘Jaane Jaan’ lined up for release.