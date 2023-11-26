Vijay Varma recalls his struggle days, shares tips of acting

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has proved how an outsider can make his name in industry. The actor has featured in various Hindi films and is counted among the best actors of B-Town. Born in Hyderabad, Vijay Varma studied at FTII.

In the latest, Vijay Varma revealed that he has struggled a lot to become successful in his life. He also shocked the interviewer that he had no money left in his bank account at one stage of his life and was ready to take up any role that came to him. Talking to the Galatta Plus, he said that due to the financial crisis he did the roles that he did not want to do.

He said, ” It has always been about the role for me but one time when I was at my lowest low, I didn’t have any money, I had Rs 18 in my bank account and there was a call that came. They said there is a small reporter’s role and it’s a one-day job and you will get Rs 3000. I never wanted to play a role like that but I took it. I went and I started shooting. My heart wasn’t there, my conviction wasn’t there and I was fumbling in the take.

“And it was in English, so I figured that it isn’t easy to play an English reporter. So, I got fired on the set and I had finished Monsoon Shootout by that time, so I had played a lead by then, but I went through that experience and I was crying on my way back, I told myself that I will never take up anything for money. This happened in 2014 and I haven’t done anything for money since then,” the actor added.

The actor while talking about the acting skills mentioned that he does not agree with those actors who have become popular by their social media posts. He advised that one should go through at least minimum two years of training before starting to act in any film or other project.

Vijay will be seen in Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak. He also has Suriya 43 in his pipeline. The actor is dating Tamannaah Bhatia and it is rumoured that he might tie the knot soon.