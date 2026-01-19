Vijay Varma shares selfie with a ‘Golden Toilet’ at Amitabh Bachchan’s house

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma took a trip down memory lane on Sunday as he revisited the year of 2016 where he took a picture of the ‘Golden toilet’ at house of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He also shared a set of throwback pictures from the same year that marked several key professional and personal moments of his life.

In the picture, Vijay was seen clicking a selfie with the Golden toilet in the background, in the bathroom at Amitabh Bachchan’s house.

He wrote, “2016 was sort of a milestone year for me.. I got to work with Big B and Shoojit da on movie Pink with the lovely cast and crew. Met god @sachintendulkar . Took selfie with a golden toilet at Bachchan’s”

“Made gym buddies @sanyamalhotra_ and @fatimasanashaikh Met my hero @irrfan Worked on Yaara with @tigmanshudhulia sir with @mevidyutjammwal and @theamitsadh Music video Naina Bawre with my friend @reensen and overall goofed around with my new found mini fame.”

Vijay Varma also reflected on his experience of meeting and working alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the making of the courtroom drama Pink, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

The actor credited the film for being a rock solid step in his journey, and called the opportunity to collaborate with Bachchan and Sircar as a great learning phase.

In another picture, Vijay Varma was seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan during a social gathering.

Another picture captures him with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, whom he referred to as ‘God’ in his post.

Other images from the post include moments from his fitness routines, his bonding with actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Another picture shows Vijay Varma posing with the late Bollywood star Irrfan, whom he described as his ‘hero’.

Recently, while speaking to IANS, Vijay had elaborated on what it took to portray his negative character that he played in Pink.

“It tends to take a bit of time to adjust, and it can be difficult,” said Vijay while talking to IANS. “I remember when Sujith Da cast me in Pink. It was a very powerfully written but dangerously written scene, a very gruesome one in a car with Taapsee (Pannu) and the other two boys,” he added.

Vijay, further also admitted how difficult it was for him, and said, “I couldn’t ever imagine myself pulling that scene off because I felt I didn’t have it in me. But you know, you are a trained actor, and you are supposed to deliver. The brief from the director at that time—Sujith Da and Anirudh Roy Choudhury, was: “If after watching this, a girl doesn’t feel like slapping you, you haven’t done it right.”

The actor further quipped, “No one slapped me, but people did say they really felt like doing so. So, sometimes I take very stupid challenges too as an actor.”

Vijay was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq that also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Gustaakh Ishq was produced under ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s new production banner known as Stage5 Production.