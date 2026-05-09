Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia cross paths after alleged breakup

Mumbai: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who were once one of the most talked-about couples in the industry, were both seen at the Femina Beauty Awards 2026. While Tamannaah walked away with The Golden Beauty award, Vijay won the Screen Stealer Award, making it quite an interesting same-room moment for fans who still remember their equation.

The two may have moved on from their relationship, but every time they are spotted around the same space, the internet clearly knows how to connect the dots. This time too, the awards night brought both of them under the same roof, but their current chapters seem to be moving in very different directions.

Vijay has been in the news lately after he was spotted with actress-singer Aaliyah Qureshi. A recent video of the two leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai sparked fresh link-up rumours, though neither of them has confirmed anything yet.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, seems to be keeping the spotlight firmly on work, appearances and her own star power. Her win at the beauty awards only added another moment to her already packed public presence, proving that she does not really need noise around her personal life to stay in headlines.

Femina Beauty Awards 2026: Full Winners List

The night also saw several other names taking home big honours. Ananya Panday won the Global Face Award, Kriti Sanon was named Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year, Shanaya Kapoor received the Fresh Face Award, Ahan Shetty won the Rising Star Award, Pratibha Ranta was honoured as Gen Next Star female, Vedang Raina as Gen Next Star male, Kabir Bedi as Timeless Icon male, Aditi Rao Hydari as Eternal Muse, and Hina Khan won Beauty with a Purpose.

But among all the trophies and fashion moments, it was Vijay and Tamannaah’s same-event presence that gave the evening its little extra Bollywood tadka. Different paths, different headlines, same award night.