Vijayan’s remark about his daughter’s IT firm false: Cong MLA

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attacked Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan for speaking ‘lies’ about his daughter, the latter retaliated on Wednesday, claiming that Vijayan’s statement about his daughter’s IT firm is false.

On Tuesday, Vijayan in the assembly slammed Kuzhalnadan for airing ‘baseless statements’ about his daughter Veena Vijayan’s IT firm and said it is a blatant lie and she has never said such a person (Jaik Balakumar- a director of PricewaterhouseCoopers) is her mentor.

Vijayan was furious and said the assembly should not be used to drag the names of family members and that too with baseless allegations which are all lies.

However on Wednesday, Kuzhalnadan spoke to the media and presented the facts of his statement.

He said that it was on May 20, 2020 that Veena’s IT firm’s website Exalogic which last had the description of Jaik Balakumar wherein it’s stated that Jaik’s involvement with Exalogic is at a very personal level where he mentors and guides the founders with his incredible knowledge of all the various aspects of the industry.

“Veena’s IT company website then resurfaced on June 20, 2020 and this mention of Jaik is not there. I want to ask Vijayan, why this happened. I on Tuesday made my statement about Jaik’s involvement on this information which I got it from the archives – which is available to anyone even now. Exalogic according to the website is a company with only one founder and one director and that’s Veena. So I want to ask Vijayan who is lying,” said Kuzhalnadan.

“Now, I will speak with my party seniors on how to take forward this because Vijayan was admonishing me and said I am lying while I have proved that it’s he who was doing it,” added the Congress MLA.